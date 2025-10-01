Hamas Weighs Options Amidst Conflict and Ceasefire Proposals

As Hamas entered its third day of discussions on U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza proposal, tensions escalated with Israeli aerial and land strikes on Gaza City. Other Palestinian factions outrightly rejected the proposal, branding it as biased towards Israel, a sentiment Hamas is said to sympathize with.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israeli forces continuing their intense military operations. Residential areas suffer heavy bombardment, forcing many Palestinians from their homes. New directives from Israel urge Gaza residents to move south, increasing pressure on those remaining in the north.

Humanitarian needs in Gaza are critical, exacerbated by malnutrition and starvation deaths reported by the health ministry. The U.N. calls for more aid while accusing military restrictions of hampering its delivery. Meanwhile, the Trump proposal, requiring Hamas to disarm and distance itself from governing Gaza, remains under fierce scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)