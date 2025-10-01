Left Menu

Hamas Weighs Options Amidst Conflict and Ceasefire Proposals

Hamas continues deliberations over the U.S. peace proposal presented by Trump, which Israel supports, as heavy bombardment from Israeli forces affects Gaza City. The plan requires Hamas to release hostages and disarm. Despite easing of food aid restrictions by Israel, Gaza faces severe food shortages, impacting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:25 IST
Hamas Weighs Options Amidst Conflict and Ceasefire Proposals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Hamas entered its third day of discussions on U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza proposal, tensions escalated with Israeli aerial and land strikes on Gaza City. Other Palestinian factions outrightly rejected the proposal, branding it as biased towards Israel, a sentiment Hamas is said to sympathize with.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israeli forces continuing their intense military operations. Residential areas suffer heavy bombardment, forcing many Palestinians from their homes. New directives from Israel urge Gaza residents to move south, increasing pressure on those remaining in the north.

Humanitarian needs in Gaza are critical, exacerbated by malnutrition and starvation deaths reported by the health ministry. The U.N. calls for more aid while accusing military restrictions of hampering its delivery. Meanwhile, the Trump proposal, requiring Hamas to disarm and distance itself from governing Gaza, remains under fierce scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025