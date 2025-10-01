Left Menu

Shockwaves in Tiruvannamalai: Police Officers Arrested in Alleged Rape Case

Two policemen from Tiruvannamalai East Police Station have been arrested and suspended for allegedly raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh. The victim and her mother were in Tiruvannamalai for temple prayers when the attack supposedly occurred. Political leaders criticized the ruling DMK for the incident.

In a disturbing case from Tiruvannamalai, two policemen from the East Police Station have been arrested and suspended following allegations of rape involving a woman from Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Tiruvannamalai bypass, where the two officers, while on duty, allegedly assaulted the woman during a vehicle check. The victim had traveled to the temple town with her mother to offer prayers.

Political reactions have been swift and critical, with AIADMK leaders calling for immediate action and the ruling DMK facing fierce criticism. Concerns over women's safety have been reignited, raising questions about law enforcement's role in such violations.

