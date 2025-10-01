Left Menu

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized respecting international law regarding the use of frozen Russian assets by the EU for Ukraine. This stance aligns with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's criticism of the EU Commission's initiative, highlighting the legal complexities involved in such decisions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday stressed the importance of adhering to international law concerning the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. Macron's stance mirrors that of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who has expressed skepticism over the EU Commission's proposal.

Macron, speaking to reporters, highlighted the necessity of compliance with international statutes when considering the deployment of these assets. 'When assets are frozen, one has to respect international law,' he asserted, echoing De Wever's reminders.

The issue underscores the legal challenges facing the EU as it seeks to support Ukraine while navigating complex international legal frameworks.

