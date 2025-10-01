EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday stressed the importance of adhering to international law concerning the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. Macron's stance mirrors that of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who has expressed skepticism over the EU Commission's proposal.

Macron, speaking to reporters, highlighted the necessity of compliance with international statutes when considering the deployment of these assets. 'When assets are frozen, one has to respect international law,' he asserted, echoing De Wever's reminders.

The issue underscores the legal challenges facing the EU as it seeks to support Ukraine while navigating complex international legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)