France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

French President Emmanuel Macron has endorsed an investigation into the oil tanker Boracay, allegedly part of Russia's notorious 'shadow fleet' suspected of illegal oil trading.

The vessel, anchored near Saint Nazaire, is under scrutiny for lacking valid proof of nationality and contravening orders.

Listed under EU and UK sanctions, Boracay's murky ownership epitomizes the enigmatic nature of shadow fleets.

(With inputs from agencies.)