France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'
French President Emmanuel Macron supports an investigation into the oil tanker Boracay, linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet' of vessels with obscure ownership. The ship, suspected of carrying Russian oil, has been detained for lacking a valid flag and is currently under French scrutiny near Saint Nazaire.
French President Emmanuel Macron has endorsed an investigation into the oil tanker Boracay, allegedly part of Russia's notorious 'shadow fleet' suspected of illegal oil trading.
The vessel, anchored near Saint Nazaire, is under scrutiny for lacking valid proof of nationality and contravening orders.
Listed under EU and UK sanctions, Boracay's murky ownership epitomizes the enigmatic nature of shadow fleets.
