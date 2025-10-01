Tragedy in the Ranks: Suspected Harassment and Suspended Policeman's Death in Ranchi

A 45-year-old suspended policeman, identified as Mansoor Alam, tragically died after allegedly consuming poison while in the Koderma district police line. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, and Alam was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital.

Later he was transferred to Ranchi's esteemed Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he ultimately passed away. Alam had been suspended twice recently for alleged negligence and indiscipline in his duties at the Domchanch Police Station. His latest suspension was due to a complaint from an officer-in-charge, according to Deputy Superintendent Ratibhan Singh.

In a viral video purportedly taken before his demise, Alam accused the officer-in-charge of harassment. An investigation has been launched to verify the video and ascertain the exact cause of Alam's death following the autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)