Left Menu

Tragedy in the Ranks: Suspected Harassment and Suspended Policeman's Death in Ranchi

A suspended policeman, Mansoor Alam, died after allegedly consuming poison in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Alam, under suspension for dereliction of duty, had accused an officer of harassment in a viral video. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:40 IST
Tragedy in the Ranks: Suspected Harassment and Suspended Policeman's Death in Ranchi
policeman
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old suspended policeman, identified as Mansoor Alam, tragically died after allegedly consuming poison while in the Koderma district police line. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, and Alam was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital.

Later he was transferred to Ranchi's esteemed Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he ultimately passed away. Alam had been suspended twice recently for alleged negligence and indiscipline in his duties at the Domchanch Police Station. His latest suspension was due to a complaint from an officer-in-charge, according to Deputy Superintendent Ratibhan Singh.

In a viral video purportedly taken before his demise, Alam accused the officer-in-charge of harassment. An investigation has been launched to verify the video and ascertain the exact cause of Alam's death following the autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

 India
2
Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patriotism and Leadership

Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patrioti...

 India
3
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025