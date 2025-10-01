Tricked into Marriage Deception: Nagpur Woman and Kids Rescued

A Nagpur woman, lured by the promise of a second marriage, faced a harrowing ordeal after being sold along with her two children for Rs 2 lakh in Rajasthan, a police official revealed.

The Kapil Nagar police registered a case against seven individuals suspected of orchestrating the crime. The woman was tricked into traveling to Rajakheda district where she was sold, while enduring alleged abuse.

Following a complaint from her first husband, Nagpur police swiftly acted, successfully rescuing the mother and her children. The investigation continues as authorities unravel the events leading to the crime.

