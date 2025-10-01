Tricked into Marriage Deception: Nagpur Woman and Kids Rescued
A woman from Nagpur was deceived into traveling to Rajasthan with the promise of a second marriage, only to be sold with her children for Rs 2 lakh. The police have arrested seven people linked to the incident after rescuing the victims. Further investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A Nagpur woman, lured by the promise of a second marriage, faced a harrowing ordeal after being sold along with her two children for Rs 2 lakh in Rajasthan, a police official revealed.
The Kapil Nagar police registered a case against seven individuals suspected of orchestrating the crime. The woman was tricked into traveling to Rajakheda district where she was sold, while enduring alleged abuse.
Following a complaint from her first husband, Nagpur police swiftly acted, successfully rescuing the mother and her children. The investigation continues as authorities unravel the events leading to the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- woman
- sold
- Rajasthan
- police
- second marriage
- investigation
- rescue
- Kapur Nagar
- crime
Advertisement