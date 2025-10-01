Left Menu

Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua

A two-and-a-half-month-old boy was discovered abandoned near a railway track in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities transferred the infant to a hospital, where doctors confirmed his stable condition. The incident underscores issues of child welfare and abandonment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:46 IST
Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An infant, roughly two-and-a-half-months-old, was located abandoned near a railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The child was found near the Jammu-Pathankot railway line at a location in Hatli, after which local authorities promptly moved him to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals there announced the boy's condition to be stable.

A doctor informed reporters, "Police brought the child to the hospital. The baby's condition is stable, and he remains under observation."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

 India
3
Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

 India
4
GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025