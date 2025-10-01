Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua
A two-and-a-half-month-old boy was discovered abandoned near a railway track in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities transferred the infant to a hospital, where doctors confirmed his stable condition. The incident underscores issues of child welfare and abandonment in the region.
An infant, roughly two-and-a-half-months-old, was located abandoned near a railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, according to police reports.
The child was found near the Jammu-Pathankot railway line at a location in Hatli, after which local authorities promptly moved him to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals there announced the boy's condition to be stable.
A doctor informed reporters, "Police brought the child to the hospital. The baby's condition is stable, and he remains under observation."
