Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua

An infant, roughly two-and-a-half-months-old, was located abandoned near a railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The child was found near the Jammu-Pathankot railway line at a location in Hatli, after which local authorities promptly moved him to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals there announced the boy's condition to be stable.

A doctor informed reporters, "Police brought the child to the hospital. The baby's condition is stable, and he remains under observation."

