Mmamoloko Kubayi Calls Parliaments a Vital Bridge Between People and State

South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has described parliaments as essential bridges connecting citizens to the State, urging legislative bodies across the globe to play a more active role in shaping inclusive governance and sustainable development.

Kubayi was delivering the keynote address on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), hosted in Cape Town. The summit brought together Speakers and Presiding Officers from the parliaments of G20 member countries, as well as leaders from South Africa’s provincial legislatures, the African Union, the European Union, and other invited global representatives.

Parliaments as Voices of the People

In her address, the Minister highlighted the three primary functions of parliaments in democratic societies. First, she noted, parliaments must act as the voices of the people, reflecting the diversity of their societies and ensuring inclusivity. Second, they are tasked with creating enabling legal frameworks to advance equality and align domestic laws with international obligations. Finally, parliaments play a critical accountability role, ensuring governments uphold both domestic and global commitments while allocating budgets that reflect these priorities.

“Beyond being chambers of debate, beyond advancing rights and overseeing executive power, parliaments are the crucial bridge between the citizen and State,” Kubayi said.

Addressing Global Inequalities

Kubayi cautioned that while global leaders often speak of solidarity, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Millions of citizens, she noted, still struggle to access employment, healthcare, education, and a decent quality of life.

“We are contending with rising inequalities between and within societies, and between the Global North and Global South. In many parts of the world, rising populism, xenophobia and extreme forms of nationalism threaten to undermine solidarity,” she warned.

This, she stressed, underscores the need for parliaments to rebuild trust with citizens by bringing institutions closer to the people and fostering participatory governance.

Citizen Participation at the Core

The Minister welcomed the P20’s decision to make citizen participation a standing item on its agenda, describing it as a vital tool in re-establishing the bond between citizens and their governments. “I am pleased that the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit has broadening citizen participation as a standing item, as we seek out new, innovative ways to achieve this,” she said.

Kubayi emphasized that global frameworks such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and commitments made at G20 Summits must not remain abstract promises. Instead, their implementation must be felt at grassroots level through concrete policies and actions that improve everyday lives.

Call for Bold Declarations and Tangible Action

In closing, Kubayi urged delegates to ensure that the outcomes of the summit translate into practical measures, not just statements of intent. “As the bridge between citizen and State, the challenge for parliaments the world over is to translate hope into purpose and promise into action,” she stated.

She further expressed her optimism that this year’s summit would adopt a bold and forward-looking declaration, matched with tangible steps to give real meaning to solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Broader Significance of the P20

The P20 Summit serves as a platform for parliaments within the G20 bloc to deliberate on how legislative bodies can contribute to the formulation and implementation of G20 decisions, particularly around issues of governance, economic growth, social justice, and sustainable development.

By hosting the summit in Cape Town, South Africa also reinforced its commitment to inclusive multilateralism and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bridging divides between citizens, states, and regions.

Kubayi’s address, delivered on behalf of President Ramaphosa, underscored South Africa’s call for parliamentary leadership that is people-centered, responsive to inequalities, and firmly committed to strengthening global solidarity.