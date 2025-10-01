Left Menu

NATO's Tightrope: Revisiting Turkey's Tense Encounter with Russia

A succession of Russian airspace violations has reignited memories of Turkey shooting down a Russian jet in 2015, highlighting NATO's strategic dilemma. Turkey felt exposed by NATO's cautious response, impacting its economy and influencing its relationship with Russia. Recent tensions reflect NATO's evolving measures against Russian provocations.

Recent Russian airspace violations over NATO territories have renewed discussions around Turkey's 2015 downing of a Russian jet, presenting NATO with a diplomatic balancing act. The incident underscored Turkey's disconnection with NATO's response, leading to strained economic relations and a politically complex relationship with Russia.

In 2015, when a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian Su-24, NATO delivered a mixed message, pledging solidarity but advocating de-escalation, leaving Turkey feeling vulnerable. This posture, alongside harsh Russian economic repercussions, shifted Turkey's approach, fostering ties with Moscow despite subsequent geopolitical challenges, notably in Syria.

With the ongoing Ukraine conflict shadowing Europe, NATO's response to Russian provocations has hardened, yet remains measured. Incidents in Poland, Estonia, and Nordic nations have prompted decisive defensive actions but avoided replicating Turkey's aggressive 2015 stance to prevent exacerbating the tensions with Russia.

