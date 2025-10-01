The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday underscored the pivotal role played by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, showcasing its essential contribution to financial management and military readiness.

Highlighting the department's enduring historical legacy, Singh emphasized its role as the financial backbone of the Indian armed forces during an event celebrating the DAD's 278th foundation day.

Singh lauded the DAD's commitment to fiscal prudence, transparency, and operational readiness, noting that it facilitates the military's timely access to resources, thus ensuring smooth national governance and defence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)