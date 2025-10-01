Left Menu

The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the Defence Accounts Department's pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its crucial contribution to efficient financial management and war preparedness. Singh praised the DAD for its historic legacy and continued support as the financial backbone of India's armed forces at an event marking its 278th foundation day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:59 IST
The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday underscored the pivotal role played by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, showcasing its essential contribution to financial management and military readiness.

Highlighting the department's enduring historical legacy, Singh emphasized its role as the financial backbone of the Indian armed forces during an event celebrating the DAD's 278th foundation day.

Singh lauded the DAD's commitment to fiscal prudence, transparency, and operational readiness, noting that it facilitates the military's timely access to resources, thus ensuring smooth national governance and defence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

 India
3
Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

 India
4
GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025