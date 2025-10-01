Left Menu

Gold-Plated Cladding Controversy at Sabarimala: A Call for Transparency

The BJP and Congress are questioning the removal and reduced weight of the gold-plated cladding at the Sabarimala temple. They demand a probe, alleging involvement of the government and TDB. A Kerala High Court order for inventory and a vigilance probe are underway, raising accountability concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

Political parties in Kerala are demanding clarity over the removal and alleged weight reduction of gold-plated cladding at Sabarimala temple. The opposition Congress and BJP have raised concerns about possible discrepancies and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, highlighted the lack of transparency, questioning the repeated gold-plating processes and the unexplained weight reduction. He emphasized that such actions couldn't occur without the government's and the Travancore Devaswom Board's knowledge.

BJP leaders echoed these concerns, pressing for a probe as missing gold isn't trivial. The Kerala High Court has ordered an inventory of all temple valuables, with State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan supporting a vigilance inquiry, amid suspicions surrounding the renovation sponsor.

