Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

In a significant breakthrough, the Rajasthan Police have apprehended the notorious inter-state drug smuggler Shankar Vishnoi from Barmer district. This arrest is part of the ongoing 'Operation MaruDrug,' aimed at dismantling narcotics networks, officials reported on Wednesday.

Vishnoi, who was caught by a joint team of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), was wanted in multiple cases spanning drug trafficking, illegal liquor smuggling, and other crimes. The officers employed a clever ruse, posing as car dealers to ensnare the suspect, who had been evading arrest by hiding under a false identity.

According to ATS Inspector General Vikas Kumar, the operation highlights the police's tactical strategies to combat smuggling. Vishnoi's network extended across several states, utilizing a web of criminal activities. The arrest underscores a narrative common among western Rajasthan smugglers, often driven by economic pressures into illegal trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)