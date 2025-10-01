Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

Rajasthan Police have captured notorious drug dealer Shankar Vishnoi in Barmer through a car dealer sting led by the Anti-Terror Squad and Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Vishnoi, involved in various criminal activities across multiple states, was arrested amid efforts to dismantle drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:09 IST
Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation
Smuggler
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Rajasthan Police have apprehended the notorious inter-state drug smuggler Shankar Vishnoi from Barmer district. This arrest is part of the ongoing 'Operation MaruDrug,' aimed at dismantling narcotics networks, officials reported on Wednesday.

Vishnoi, who was caught by a joint team of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), was wanted in multiple cases spanning drug trafficking, illegal liquor smuggling, and other crimes. The officers employed a clever ruse, posing as car dealers to ensnare the suspect, who had been evading arrest by hiding under a false identity.

According to ATS Inspector General Vikas Kumar, the operation highlights the police's tactical strategies to combat smuggling. Vishnoi's network extended across several states, utilizing a web of criminal activities. The arrest underscores a narrative common among western Rajasthan smugglers, often driven by economic pressures into illegal trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

 India
2
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Gove...

 India
3
Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

 India
4
German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025