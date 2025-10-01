Accused Arrested in Lucknow for Alleged Molestation of Minor

A man has been taken into custody in Lucknow's Bazarkhala area following allegations of molesting a six-year-old girl, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the child's mother lodged a complaint on Tuesday, accusing her neighbor Anwar of the heinous act. Subsequent to the report, police apprehended the suspect and formally arrested him after an interrogation.

Authorities have filed charges under the pertinent sections of the BNS and POCSO Acts. The young victim's statement is currently being documented by police officials, they added.