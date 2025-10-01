Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Forms Ministers Panel to Overhaul Social Media Oversight

The Andhra Pradesh government has established a Group of Ministers to review and update laws and regulations concerning social media platforms. The group will study international practices, identify gaps in compliance, and propose measures to enhance accountability and user protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:03 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government, aiming to modernize the legal framework around social media, has appointed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to scrutinize and revise existing laws and guidelines.

As per Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the panel includes prominent state ministers and will focus on updating accountability measures, compliance standards, and enforcement laws applicable to social media platforms.

The GoM is tasked with examining international best practices and proposing recommendations to the government to ensure platforms are responsible for content moderation, misinformation, and user grievances, while respecting citizens' rights.

