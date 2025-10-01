Andhra Pradesh Forms Ministers Panel to Overhaul Social Media Oversight

The Andhra Pradesh government, aiming to modernize the legal framework around social media, has appointed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to scrutinize and revise existing laws and guidelines.

As per Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the panel includes prominent state ministers and will focus on updating accountability measures, compliance standards, and enforcement laws applicable to social media platforms.

The GoM is tasked with examining international best practices and proposing recommendations to the government to ensure platforms are responsible for content moderation, misinformation, and user grievances, while respecting citizens' rights.