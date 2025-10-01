Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: EAGLE Nabs Smugglers with 401 kg Ganja

Telangana's anti-narcotics wing EAGLE apprehended three men from Rajasthan for smuggling 401 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2 crore. The operation took place on September 29, near Hyderabad, and the illicit substance was hidden under coconuts. Authorities have launched a manhunt for three more suspects.

Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:08 IST
  India

In a significant operation, Telangana's anti-narcotics wing EAGLE has successfully intercepted a major drug smuggling attempt, arresting three individuals from Rajasthan. The accused were caught carrying 401 kg of ganja.

The bust occurred on September 29 at Pedda Amberpet, near Hyderabad, following credible intelligence. The contraband was cleverly concealed under coconuts while being transported from Visakhapatnam.

Along with the drugs, authorities seized five mobile phones, a van, and a car used in the smuggling operation. A manhunt is underway for three other suspects still at large, with a case registered under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

