Unrest in Morocco: Protests Escalate into Violence

Youth protests in Morocco have escalated into violence on the fourth night of unrest, injuring hundreds. Organized online by the group 'GenZ 212', demonstrations demand better education and healthcare. Despite the violence, the group insists on peace, focusing grievances solely on government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:11 IST
Youth protests across Moroccan cities intensified into violence by the fourth night, injuring 263 security personnel and 23 civilians. Authorities reported demonstrators torching vehicles and looting shops.

The protests, escalating since Saturday, call for improved education and healthcare, organized by 'GenZ 212' via social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The Interior Ministry noted the use of weapons and Molotov cocktails by demonstrators on Tuesday, with 409 arrests made.

Violence was notable in areas like Ait Amira, Inezgane, Agadir, and Tiznit. 'GenZ 212' stated its commitment to peace, emphasizing grievances against government policies rather than security forces. The Ministry promised to uphold protest rights within legal boundaries, maintaining restraint.

