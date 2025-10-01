Constable's Family Arrested for Assault in Dog Dispute
In Saidabad, a police constable, his wife, and sister were arrested after allegedly assaulting a scheduled caste woman. The dispute arose over the constable's dogs urinating on the woman's car. The situation escalated, resulting in physical assault, prompting the victim to file a complaint.
A shocking altercation in Saidabad led to the arrest of a police constable and his family after a dispute with their neighbor over dog-related grievances took a violent turn.
The incident occurred when the constable's two dogs urinated on the neighbor's parked car, resulting in verbal abuse and an escalating confrontation.
The victim, a 60-year-old woman, claims she was physically assaulted by the constable's wife and sister, leading to their subsequent arrest and legal proceedings under relevant laws.
