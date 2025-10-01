Constable's Family Arrested for Assault in Dog Dispute

A shocking altercation in Saidabad led to the arrest of a police constable and his family after a dispute with their neighbor over dog-related grievances took a violent turn.

The incident occurred when the constable's two dogs urinated on the neighbor's parked car, resulting in verbal abuse and an escalating confrontation.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, claims she was physically assaulted by the constable's wife and sister, leading to their subsequent arrest and legal proceedings under relevant laws.