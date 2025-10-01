Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Munich's Oktoberfest Temporarily

Munich's Oktoberfest was temporarily closed following a bomb threat linked to a suspect in a deadly house fire. Authorities thoroughly inspected the site but later reopened the festival after confirming there was no danger. Bavaria's interior minister emphasized the necessity of precautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:23 IST
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Munich's Oktoberfest Temporarily
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an unsettling turn of events, Munich's iconic Oktoberfest faced a temporary closure due to a bomb threat. The threat was issued in a letter written by a suspect involved in a fatal house fire, police revealed.

The suspect allegedly set the fire during a family altercation, leading to one fatality. After comprehensive inspections, authorities sanctioned the reopening of the event, affirming no threats were detected.

Joachim Herrmann, Bavaria's interior minister, stated that the decision to evacuate was prudent, underscoring the importance of safety in such circumstances.

