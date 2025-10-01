Bomb Threat Shuts Down Munich's Oktoberfest Temporarily

In an unsettling turn of events, Munich's iconic Oktoberfest faced a temporary closure due to a bomb threat. The threat was issued in a letter written by a suspect involved in a fatal house fire, police revealed.

The suspect allegedly set the fire during a family altercation, leading to one fatality. After comprehensive inspections, authorities sanctioned the reopening of the event, affirming no threats were detected.

Joachim Herrmann, Bavaria's interior minister, stated that the decision to evacuate was prudent, underscoring the importance of safety in such circumstances.