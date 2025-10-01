Junior Mining Exploration Fund Opens Second R240m Funding Window

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, in partnership with the Council for Geoscience (CGS) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has officially opened the second application window for the Junior Mining Exploration Fund (JMEF). This initiative, launched in 2023, aims to boost mineral exploration in South Africa by enabling junior miners to access much-needed financial support for prospecting and early-stage development.

The latest funding round has been allocated R240 million, offering opportunities for junior mining businesses across the country to expand their exploration activities.

Driving Inclusive Growth in Mining

According to the joint statement issued by the three institutions, the JMEF is designed to increase junior miners’ access to ore bodies, unlock new mineral opportunities, and promote broader economic participation in the mining sector.

“Among other objectives, the JMEF fund enables eligible South African junior mining businesses to access funding so they can conduct prospecting work, increase junior miners’ access to mine ore bodies and promote economic inclusion that will support equitable economic growth,” the statement read.

The fund is part of South Africa’s broader Mineral Exploration Strategy, which seeks to attract investment, reignite mineral development, accelerate new discoveries, and encourage optimal utilisation of the country’s resources.

Funding Terms and Eligibility

For the second window, applicants must meet the following critical requirements:

Be a junior miner holding a valid prospecting or mining right.

Funding requests must exceed R10 million but be capped at R50 million .

Funding must be used for approved exploration activities.

Activities eligible for funding include:

Early-stage discovery exploration , such as drilling, logging, rock sample analysis, geophysics surveys, geochemistry studies, geohydrological studies, and environmental studies.

Advanced exploration activities , such as further resource definition, metallurgical testing, geotechnical assessments, environmental-impact assessments, feasibility studies, and permitting compliance.

Data consolidation and interpretation into a Competent Persons Report (CPR).

Focus on Strategic Minerals

The targeted minerals for the second application round include tin, tungsten, copper, lithium, titanium, uranium, gold, antimony, arsenic, and fluorspar. Special priority will be given to exploration projects located within the greenstone belts for gold and antimony, although all qualifying projects in these commodities are encouraged to apply.

Building on the First Round

The first window of applications in 2023 saw R160 million allocated to eight successful applicants, spread across the country. These projects demonstrated the potential of junior mining to contribute meaningfully to exploration investment and rural development, while also strengthening South Africa’s position in global mineral markets.

The successful rollout of the first round set the tone for this year’s expanded initiative, with the higher allocation reflecting both the demand for support and the government’s commitment to driving exploration.

Applications and Deadlines

Application forms and full details on eligibility can be found at the IDC’s official portal: https://www.idc.co.za/junior-mining/.

Application window opened: 30 September 2025

Deadline for submissions: 31 October 2025

The CGS, IDC, and Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources will review applications, ensuring alignment with South Africa’s mineral development strategy and exploration priorities.

Positioning South Africa for the Future

South Africa is widely regarded as one of the world’s most resource-rich countries, yet exploration levels have declined over recent decades. The JMEF represents a strategic intervention to restore investor confidence, modernize the exploration landscape, and empower emerging miners to play a greater role in the industry.

By supporting exploration into both traditional and strategic minerals such as lithium, copper, and rare metals, the fund also positions South Africa to benefit from global green economy trends, where demand for critical minerals is rapidly increasing.

As government and industry partners continue to back initiatives like the JMEF, the country is seeking not only to reignite exploration activity but also to ensure that the benefits flow equitably, fostering inclusive growth, transformation, and job creation in mining-dependent communities.