Massive Examination Scam Uncovered: 117 Arrested in Odisha

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police apprehended 117 individuals following a racket allegedly attempting to sabotage the sub-inspector recruitment exam. Among the arrested were 114 aspiring candidates and three agents, all linked to an organized scheme.

The authorities, acting on a tip-off, intercepted three buses carrying the suspects near the Andhra Pradesh border. It emerged that their plan involved acquiring the exam paper in Vijayanagaram to secure the coveted positions.

The situation has prompted opposition leaders to demand a CBI investigation, labeling the repeated exam postponements a 'systemic failure.' The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has delayed the exam, pledging to announce new dates soon.