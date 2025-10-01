Massive Examination Scam Uncovered: 117 Arrested in Odisha
Odisha Police arrest 117 people, including 114 exam aspirants, for cheating, forgery, and fraud in a sub-inspector recruitment exam scandal. A racket aimed at sabotaging the exam by obtaining papers illicitly was exposed, leading to a postponement. The opposition demands a CBI investigation into the case.
In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police apprehended 117 individuals following a racket allegedly attempting to sabotage the sub-inspector recruitment exam. Among the arrested were 114 aspiring candidates and three agents, all linked to an organized scheme.
The authorities, acting on a tip-off, intercepted three buses carrying the suspects near the Andhra Pradesh border. It emerged that their plan involved acquiring the exam paper in Vijayanagaram to secure the coveted positions.
The situation has prompted opposition leaders to demand a CBI investigation, labeling the repeated exam postponements a 'systemic failure.' The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has delayed the exam, pledging to announce new dates soon.
