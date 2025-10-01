Left Menu

Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the collection of nearly Rs 3,300 crore from e-waste disposal under the Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0. The initiative has streamlined administrative processes, closed millions of files, and cleaned numerous sites, embedding cleanliness as a national value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:41 IST
Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Wednesday that Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 successfully generated nearly Rs 3,300 crore by disposing of e-waste and scrap materials. Speaking on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti at Nehru Park, he emphasized the campaign's far-reaching impact on cleanliness and government efficiency.

Over 137.86 lakh files were closed, with 12.04 lakh cleanliness sites identified and cleansed nationwide. Singh underscored the campaign's success, noting Rs 3,296.71 crore raised and more than 696.27 lakh sq ft of office space revitalized, confirming the government's dedication to sustainability and transparency.

Leading 'Shramdaan' and a plantation drive, Singh highlighted the campaign's embodiment of good governance, transforming Swachhata into a core value for citizens. The initiative's implementation phase aims to further institutionalize these efforts, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Clean India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Showdown: Insurance Subsidies at the Heart of US Government Shutdown

Health Showdown: Insurance Subsidies at the Heart of US Government Shutdown

 United States
2
Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

 Global
3
Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

 India
4
The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025