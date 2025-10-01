Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Wednesday that Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 successfully generated nearly Rs 3,300 crore by disposing of e-waste and scrap materials. Speaking on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti at Nehru Park, he emphasized the campaign's far-reaching impact on cleanliness and government efficiency.

Over 137.86 lakh files were closed, with 12.04 lakh cleanliness sites identified and cleansed nationwide. Singh underscored the campaign's success, noting Rs 3,296.71 crore raised and more than 696.27 lakh sq ft of office space revitalized, confirming the government's dedication to sustainability and transparency.

Leading 'Shramdaan' and a plantation drive, Singh highlighted the campaign's embodiment of good governance, transforming Swachhata into a core value for citizens. The initiative's implementation phase aims to further institutionalize these efforts, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Clean India.

