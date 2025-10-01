Left Menu

Tension in Bareilly: Allegations of Police Overreach Amidst 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Protests

The Ala Hazrat family alleges police misconduct against Muslims in Bareilly following Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's arrest. They demand an end to police excesses and claim targeted harassment. District officials counter that peace will be maintained and no innocent person will be harmed.

Tension in Bareilly: Allegations of Police Overreach Amidst 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Protests
The Ala Hazrat family has accused police in Bareilly of targeting Muslims following protests related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The unrest arose after Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's arrest, with claims of wrongful detentions and police excesses.

District and police officials deny these allegations, asserting that all actions are lawful and aim to maintain peace. Authorities emphasize that no harm will come to innocents, urging the public to remain calm and disregard rumors.

Prominent figures from various political parties have weighed in, calling for restraint and an unbiased approach by law enforcement. The community is urged to focus on communal harmony amidst these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

