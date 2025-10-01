Major Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: 3kg Seized

The Customs department has made a significant breakthrough at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, arresting three individuals and seizing almost 3kg of a suspected narcotic substance on Wednesday.

Officers from Mumbai Customs Zone-III, acting on specific intelligence reports, managed to intercept two air passengers who had just arrived from Bangkok. Upon a detailed examination of their checked-in baggage, authorities discovered 2.992 kg of a white powdery substance, believed to be methaqualone or cocaine.

The contraband was cleverly concealed within the luggage, prompting a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of the recipient intended to collect the narcotics. The suspects were detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, highlighting a successful operation against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)