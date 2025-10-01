Left Menu

Major Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: 3kg Seized

The Customs department arrested three individuals, including two passengers, and confiscated nearly 3kg of narcotics at Mumbai's airport. Based on intelligence, officers intercepted passengers arriving from Bangkok, finding methaqualone or cocaine in their luggage. The intended recipient was also apprehended, and all were arrested under the NDPS Act.

The Customs department has made a significant breakthrough at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, arresting three individuals and seizing almost 3kg of a suspected narcotic substance on Wednesday.

Officers from Mumbai Customs Zone-III, acting on specific intelligence reports, managed to intercept two air passengers who had just arrived from Bangkok. Upon a detailed examination of their checked-in baggage, authorities discovered 2.992 kg of a white powdery substance, believed to be methaqualone or cocaine.

The contraband was cleverly concealed within the luggage, prompting a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of the recipient intended to collect the narcotics. The suspects were detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, highlighting a successful operation against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

