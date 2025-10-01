Journalist's Tragic Death Sparks Demand for Justice

In a recent development, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat paid a visit to the family of late journalist Rajiv Pratap, whose untimely demise has raised numerous questions.

Rawat, expressing condolences to the family, highlighted Pratap's dedication to exposing corruption in Uttarkashi. He raised suspicions about his death being linked to his fearless journalism.

Adding to the clamor for a thorough investigation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the need for an immediate and impartial probe into the circumstances surrounding Pratap's disappearance and death.

