Journalist's Tragic Death Sparks Demand for Justice

Harish Rawat visited the family of journalist Rajiv Pratap, who died under suspicious circumstances, and called for an investigation into his death. Concerns have been raised about potential foul play linked to Pratap's reporting on corruption. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:25 IST
Harish Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat paid a visit to the family of late journalist Rajiv Pratap, whose untimely demise has raised numerous questions.

Rawat, expressing condolences to the family, highlighted Pratap's dedication to exposing corruption in Uttarkashi. He raised suspicions about his death being linked to his fearless journalism.

Adding to the clamor for a thorough investigation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the need for an immediate and impartial probe into the circumstances surrounding Pratap's disappearance and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

