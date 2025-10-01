Stranded Migrants in Mexico Demand Change: A Journey for Hope

A group of around 1,200 migrants embarked on a journey from southern Mexico early Wednesday, seeking to reach the capital to legalize their immigration status and pursue better job opportunities after prolonged frustration near the Guatemala border.

The group, predominantly composed of Cuban nationals, also includes individuals from Honduras, Ecuador, Brazil, and Haiti. Unlike previous migrant caravans aiming for the United States, this movement seeks to pressure Mexican authorities to speed up asylum processes.

Some migrants, like Cuban Losiel Sánchez, have experienced setbacks, including scams and thefts, while trying to secure asylum in Mexico. The collective effort, organized via social platforms, highlights a growing desperation and demand for change in the region.

