Controversial Balloons: A Cross-State Probe Sparks Tensions

The discovery of balloons allegedly bearing the Pakistani flag alongside biscuit packets in Rajasthan has launched a joint investigation by police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The balloons, sourced from a wholesaler in Alot, Madhya Pradesh, found their way through a supply chain involving sellers from Indore, prompting questions about the origin and intent of these products.

Updated: 01-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:44 IST
In a surprising development, authorities in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have launched an inquiry following the recovery of balloons emblazoned with the Pakistani flag and the date 'August 14,' alongside biscuit packets in a Rajasthan shop.

Officials revealed that these balloons, perceived as controversial, were stuck to biscuit packets, which were then sold to a shopkeeper in Jhalawar district by a wholesale supplier from Alot, Madhya Pradesh.

As tensions rise, police from both states are diligently tracing the distribution chain that includes various vendors spread across Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Meerut, seeking to uncover the balloons' origin and purpose amidst public unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

