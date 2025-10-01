Left Menu

Controversy Over Punjab Town Improvement Bill Sparks Debate

A delegation from the Punjab Congress met with the state's Governor to urge the withholding of assent to the Punjab Town Improvement (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They argue that the Bill undermines Improvement Trusts and raises constitutional concerns by converting Trust funds into state-level funds with broader discretion.

Updated: 01-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of the Punjab Congress, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday to petition against the Punjab Town Improvement (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They claim the Bill undermines the Improvement Trusts' foundational principles and raises constitutional issues.

The contested Bill, passed by the Punjab Assembly on September 29, aims to upgrade urban infrastructure by allowing local bodies to use funds from Improvement Trusts, according to Local Government Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh. However, the opposition argues that this move transforms local funds into a state-controlled financial pool, reducing local autonomy.

Bajwa emphasized that the Bill allows discretionary reallocation of Trust funds, potentially diverging resources away from their local purpose, threatening equitable treatment of Trusts and beneficiaries. The opposition has called for the Bill's reconsideration at a national level, citing its fundamental constitutional and administrative concerns.

