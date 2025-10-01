Controversy Over Punjab Town Improvement Bill Sparks Debate

A delegation of the Punjab Congress, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday to petition against the Punjab Town Improvement (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They claim the Bill undermines the Improvement Trusts' foundational principles and raises constitutional issues.

The contested Bill, passed by the Punjab Assembly on September 29, aims to upgrade urban infrastructure by allowing local bodies to use funds from Improvement Trusts, according to Local Government Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh. However, the opposition argues that this move transforms local funds into a state-controlled financial pool, reducing local autonomy.

Bajwa emphasized that the Bill allows discretionary reallocation of Trust funds, potentially diverging resources away from their local purpose, threatening equitable treatment of Trusts and beneficiaries. The opposition has called for the Bill's reconsideration at a national level, citing its fundamental constitutional and administrative concerns.

