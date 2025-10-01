Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad
Four criminals notorious for extortion and robbery in Faridabad were paraded by police in Dabua Market. The police aimed to identify them and reassure the public about the security measures being taken. Two of the criminals needed medical assistance due to injuries from a previous encounter.
In a bold move aimed at restoring public confidence, Faridabad police paraded four notorious criminals arrested for extortion and robbery through the bustling Dabua Market on Wednesday. The parade, which included two injured suspects in a wheelchair and on crutches, was intended to identify the alleged offenders.
Kamal Bhadana and Shashikant, two of the accused, bore visible signs of their recent altercation with law enforcement where they sustained injuries. The pair, along with accomplices Manish and Rohit, were apprehended after a high-stakes encounter near Surajkund-Pali Road. Bhadana, in particular, has been linked to numerous criminal activities including extortion and robbery.
The public march was designed to reassure the community that firm actions are being undertaken against criminal elements. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varuh Dahiya, the display was both an identification exercise and a clear message that law enforcement is fully engaged in curbing criminal activities in the area.
