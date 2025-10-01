Left Menu

Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move aimed at restoring public confidence, Faridabad police paraded four notorious criminals arrested for extortion and robbery through the bustling Dabua Market on Wednesday. The parade, which included two injured suspects in a wheelchair and on crutches, was intended to identify the alleged offenders.

Kamal Bhadana and Shashikant, two of the accused, bore visible signs of their recent altercation with law enforcement where they sustained injuries. The pair, along with accomplices Manish and Rohit, were apprehended after a high-stakes encounter near Surajkund-Pali Road. Bhadana, in particular, has been linked to numerous criminal activities including extortion and robbery.

The public march was designed to reassure the community that firm actions are being undertaken against criminal elements. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varuh Dahiya, the display was both an identification exercise and a clear message that law enforcement is fully engaged in curbing criminal activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

