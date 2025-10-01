Arrest in Jhansi Over Objectionable Video

An 18-year-old individual was apprehended in a Jhansi village on Wednesday for circulating a video with objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police have reported.

The suspect, identified as Harsh, hails from Bhatta Gaon in the Jhansi district. Authorities moved to arrest him after identifying him as the video's creator during a police inquiry.

Officials stated that they had been alerted to the contentious video on social media, leading them to file a case. The probe allowed them to trace back to Harsh, culminating in his detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)