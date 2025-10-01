Left Menu

High Court Rejects Request to Replace 'Next Friend' in Krishna Janmabhoomi Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court refused a petition by Hindu plaintiffs to remove Kaushal Kishore Thakur as 'next friend' in the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute. The plaintiffs sought to replace him with Ajay Pratap Singh but failed to prove Thakur's actions harmed the cause. Plaintiffs allege the Shahi Idgah mosque stands on a temple site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:51 IST
High Court Rejects Request to Replace 'Next Friend' in Krishna Janmabhoomi Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a motion filed by Hindu plaintiffs seeking the removal of Kaushal Kishore Thakur as the 'next friend' of the deity in the Krishna Janmabhoomi legal dispute. Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra determined that the reasons provided were insufficient for such a 'drastic' decision.

The motion was part of a broader civil suit concerning the ownership of land where the Shahi Idgah mosque is located, which the plaintiffs argue was originally the site of a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace. The second and fifth plaintiffs had previously petitioned the court to substitute Thakur with Ajay Pratap Singh, citing alleged adverse actions.

Justice Mishra highlighted that to replace a 'next friend,' it must be shown the current appointee acts against the minor's interest, fails in their duty, or other substantial reasons must exist. The court ruled on September 26 that these criteria were not met in the current proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025