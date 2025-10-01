High Court Rejects Request to Replace 'Next Friend' in Krishna Janmabhoomi Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a motion filed by Hindu plaintiffs seeking the removal of Kaushal Kishore Thakur as the 'next friend' of the deity in the Krishna Janmabhoomi legal dispute. Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra determined that the reasons provided were insufficient for such a 'drastic' decision.

The motion was part of a broader civil suit concerning the ownership of land where the Shahi Idgah mosque is located, which the plaintiffs argue was originally the site of a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace. The second and fifth plaintiffs had previously petitioned the court to substitute Thakur with Ajay Pratap Singh, citing alleged adverse actions.

Justice Mishra highlighted that to replace a 'next friend,' it must be shown the current appointee acts against the minor's interest, fails in their duty, or other substantial reasons must exist. The court ruled on September 26 that these criteria were not met in the current proceedings.