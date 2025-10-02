Left Menu

Italy Secures Non-Violence Promise from Israel Over Gaza Flotilla

Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, confirmed an assurance from his Israeli counterpart that no violence will be used against activists aboard a flotilla bound for Gaza. The statement followed discussions aimed at ensuring a peaceful interception. Italian consulates are prepared to assist citizens who may be detained and expelled.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced a significant diplomatic progress on Wednesday, stating that his Israeli counterpart assured him there would be no violence against activists on the flotilla sailing towards Gaza.

The planned boarding was a subject of discussions between Tajani and Minister Saar, with Israel committing to a peaceful approach by its armed forces. Tajani made the comments during an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai.

In preparation, Tajani stated that Italy instructed its embassy in Tel Aviv and its consulate in Jerusalem to assist Italians expected to be brought to Ashdod, where they will subsequently face expulsion.

