Uttarakhand CM Stands Firm for Youth Amid Controversy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his unwavering support for the youth during a recent controversy over the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission examination. Speaking publicly, Dhami declared that he is prepared to sacrifice his life, if necessary, to stand by the future generation.

Despite criticism for visiting protesters and acceding to their demands for a CBI investigation, Dhami emphasized his commitment to bridging communication gaps. He personally went to the protest site to engage with the youth, acknowledging their concerns under the harsh sun and affirming their importance as the state's future.

In response to the September 21 allegations of examination cheating, Chief Minister Dhami approved a CBI inquiry, promising transparency in the recruitment process. He assured that any individuals found guilty would face strict actions, highlighting the government's dedication to integrity and accountability.