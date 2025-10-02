Left Menu

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly police arrested 81 people following the September 26 violence, restoring internet services amid tensions. Senior officials confirm arrests include alleged key instigators and coordinators. The unrest erupted outside a mosque, with stone-pelting incidents reported. Further investigations are underway, as law enforcement remains vigilant to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have intensified their crackdown following the violent events of September 26, arresting 81 individuals so far as internet services resumed in the city after a period of unrest.

Reportedly, the violence broke out when a crowd of over 2,000 gathered outside a mosque, leading to confrontations and injuries. The police have made several key arrests, including individuals believed to be instrumental in inciting and coordinating the unrest.

An ongoing investigation seeks to unearth further details, while authorities bolster efforts to ensure a return to peace and order, closely monitoring social media for potential threats.

