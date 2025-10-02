Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

The police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have intensified their crackdown following the violent events of September 26, arresting 81 individuals so far as internet services resumed in the city after a period of unrest.

Reportedly, the violence broke out when a crowd of over 2,000 gathered outside a mosque, leading to confrontations and injuries. The police have made several key arrests, including individuals believed to be instrumental in inciting and coordinating the unrest.

An ongoing investigation seeks to unearth further details, while authorities bolster efforts to ensure a return to peace and order, closely monitoring social media for potential threats.