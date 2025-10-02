Global Sumud Flotilla's Bold Voyage Challenges Gaza Blockade

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian boats carrying 500 notable figures including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, has embarked on a daring journey to deliver aid to Gaza. This mission comes amidst Israel's longstanding blockade and recent military incursions intercepting the flotilla's path.

Organisers of the flotilla accuse Israeli forces of engaging in illegal intercepts as the convoy ventured within 90 nautical miles of Gaza. Despite facing cyberattacks and military threats, the participants remain steadfast, rebuffing offers to transfer aid through channels monitored by Israel.

Italy and Greece have appealed for a peaceful resolution, urging the flotilla to consider alternative aid delivery methods. The tense standoff underscores the complexities of humanitarian efforts in conflict zones, as international attention grows on this high-stakes maritime challenge to Israel's policies.