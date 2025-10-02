Left Menu

French Authorities Investigate Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Boracay

French military personnel have boarded the oil tanker Boracay, suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'. This fleet is under scrutiny for evasive practices related to the Russian oil trade. The Boracay, currently anchored near Saint Nazaire, has become the focus of an investigation.

Updated: 02-10-2025 01:32 IST
French authorities have taken decisive action in investigating the oil tanker Boracay, suspected of being linked to Russia's elusive 'shadow fleet'. This operation has prompted significant national and international attention, as the vessel is believed to play a role in opaque operations associated with the Russian oil trade.

Reports confirm that French military personnel were seen on the deck of Boracay, which is currently anchored near the western city of Saint Nazaire. The investigation commenced after the tanker failed to provide proof of nationality and did not adhere to compliance requests. The involvement of masked soldiers and heightened security measures underline the seriousness of the probe.

The Kremlin has downplayed the incident, asserting ignorance of the situation, while President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the collective efforts to scrutinize Russia's 'shadow fleet', estimated to encompass hundreds of ships with unclear ownership and regulatory compliance. The Boracay remains under EU sanctions and continues to navigate geopolitical tensions.

