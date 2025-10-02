Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, escalating tensions with activists and international governments. The operation disrupted a high-profile protest against Israel's blockade of the enclave.

Footage showed climate activist Greta Thunberg among the detained passengers. The flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian boats, aimed to reach Gaza carrying essential supplies.

The incident drew global condemnation. Countries like Turkey criticized Israel's actions as aggressive, while others urged for the safety of all aboard. Despite challenges, flotilla organizers vowed to continue their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)