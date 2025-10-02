Left Menu

Taiwan Accuses China of Misleading World with U.N. Resolution Claims

Taiwan criticized China for manipulating a U.N. resolution to legitimize its sovereignty claims as tensions rise between both nations. Taiwan asserts that China's interpretation could pave the way for military actions against it, while China maintains that Taiwan is a part of its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's government has accused China of manipulating international opinion by misrepresenting a key U.N. resolution. On Wednesday, Taiwan stated that China's interpretation of the 1971 U.N. resolution, which led to Taiwan's expulsion and allowed Beijing a seat at the U.N., was "misleading" and served as a possible legal basis for future aggression towards the island.

Despite China's claims, Taiwan emphasized that the resolution does not mention Taiwan and stressed that the People's Republic has never governed the island. The Taiwanese foreign ministry highlighted that Taiwan's democratically elected government represents its 23 million people in international forums.

China reiterated its position that Taiwan is a province and reminded that it has never renounced the use of force to integrate Taiwan. This development follows criticism from the U.S. and its allies regarding China's stance, which they see as an attempt to diplomatically isolate Taiwan.

