Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Munich airport begins slow reopening after late-night drone sightings

Munich airport said on Saturday it was gradually resuming flights from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), with delays expected through the day, hours after both runways were closed for the second time in less than 24 hours due to a drone sighting. The airport advised travellers to check with their airlines as it prepared for the restart, two hours later than originally scheduled, after the Friday evening closure.

Centrist Republicans warn against Trump's partisan shutdown strategy

President Donald Trump's freezing of funds for Democratic-led states has raised concerns among some centrist Republicans in the U.S. Congress, who worry that leaning into these divisions could make it harder to end an ongoing government shutdown. "You're going to create a bad faith environment here that could put us further out. They need to be very judicious," Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who is involved in informal bipartisan talks to end the shutdown, told reporters in the U.S. Capitol this week.

Turkey says 137 Gaza flotilla activists to arrive in Istanbul

Some 137 activists detained by Israel for taking part in a flotilla seeking to deliver aid to Gaza are being flown to Istanbul, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Saturday. The individuals include 36 Turkish nationals, as well as citizens from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia and Jordan, ministry sources added.

Pope Leo to release first document, on world's poor, on Oct 9

Pope Leo will publish the first document of his tenure on October 9, the Vatican said on Saturday, with a text that is likely to offer hints about the new pontiff's priorities for the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church. The document, known as an apostolic exhortation, will take the name "Dilexi te" (He loved you), and was formally signed by the pope on Saturday ahead of its publication, the Vatican said.

French PM plans new tax on people earning over 250,000 euros a year, Les Echos says

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu plans a tax targeting individuals with annual incomes of over 250,000 euros to try to win the Socialist opposition's backing for his government's 2026 state budget, financial daily Les Echos said on Saturday. Les Echos reported that Lecornu plans two measures, each targeting taxpayers declaring more than 250,000 euros ($300,000) in income - or 500,000 euros for a couple - to raise an additional 3 billion euros in fiscal revenue next year.

Bid to end shutdown fails in Senate; Trump freezes aid to Chicago

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration froze $2.1 billion in Chicago transit funding on Friday, starving another Democratic city of funds as a bid to end the government shutdown failed again in the Senate. On the shutdown's third day, Trump ramped up pressure on Democrats to end the standoff and agree to a Republican plan that would restore government funding. But that failed in a 54-44 Senate vote, short of the chamber's 60-vote standard, ensuring that the shutdown will last until at least Monday.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison over prostitution conviction

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison over his conviction on prostitution-related charges, with the judge rebuking the hip-hop mogul for subjecting two former girlfriends to years of abuse. Combs, 55, was stoic as U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian announced the 50-month sentence at the end of a day-long hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Church of England names first female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England named Sarah Mullally on Friday as the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to serve as ceremonial head of Anglican Christianity worldwide, prompting immediate criticism from conservative church leaders in Africa. The 63-year-old bishop, who once served as England's top nurse, will, like her predecessors, face a Communion divided between conservatives and more liberal Christians over the role of women in the Church and the acceptance of same-sex couples.

Iran executes seven over killings of security forces, cleric

Iran on Saturday executed seven men convicted of killing security personnel and a cleric several years ago, the judiciary's news agency Mizan reported. Six of the men were ethnic Arab separatists accused of carrying out armed attacks and bombings in Khorramshahr, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, that killed four security forces. The seventh, Saman Mohammadi Khiyareh, a Kurd, was convicted over the 2009 assassination of Mamousta Sheikh al-Islam, a pro-government Sunni cleric in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj.

Right-wing Sanae Takaichi set to be Japan's first female premier

Japan's ruling party picked hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi as its head on Saturday, putting her on course to become the country's first female prime minister in a move set to jolt investors and neighbours. The Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan for almost all of the postwar era, elected Takaichi, 64, to regain trust from a public angered by rising prices and drawn to opposition groups promising stimulus and clampdowns on migrants.

UK police accidentally shot victim who died in synagogue attack

British police said on Friday they accidentally shot a victim who died in the attack on a synagogue in Manchester, as well as one of the survivors, as they attempted to stop an attacker who appeared to be wearing an explosive belt. In Thursday's attack two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed after a British man of Syrian descent drove a car into pedestrians and then began stabbing people outside Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

London police intervene as Palestine Action protesters gather despite synagogue attack

London police arrested six people who displayed support for a banned pro-Palestinian group on Saturday and carried away protesters who gathered for a demonstration, despite requests to call it off after a deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester. Two people were killed in the attack in the northwestern city on Thursday and police shot dead the assailant, a British man of Syrian descent who counter-terrorism police said may have been inspired by extremist Islamist ideology.

