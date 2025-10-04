Bareilly Tensions: Government Tightens Security Amid Political Controversy
Amidst unrest in Bareilly due to violence linked to the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, a Samajwadi Party delegation was stopped from visiting the city. Authorities focused on restoring normalcy, removing encroachments, and maintaining peace. The government's strict actions were both criticized and defended as political tensions soared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A Samajwadi Party delegation attempting to visit the unrest-ridden city of Bareilly was halted on Saturday, with a UP minister affirming the city's peace must remain undisturbed.
Bareilly witnessed tension following recent clashes connected to the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, prompting security reinforcements and controversial demolitions.
Political leaders were divided over the government's actions, with opposition claims of unjust crackdowns countered by assertions that order preservation demanded stern measures.
