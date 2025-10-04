Bareilly Tensions: Government Tightens Security Amid Political Controversy

A Samajwadi Party delegation attempting to visit the unrest-ridden city of Bareilly was halted on Saturday, with a UP minister affirming the city's peace must remain undisturbed.

Bareilly witnessed tension following recent clashes connected to the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, prompting security reinforcements and controversial demolitions.

Political leaders were divided over the government's actions, with opposition claims of unjust crackdowns countered by assertions that order preservation demanded stern measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)