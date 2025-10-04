Odisha SI Recruitment Scam: Arrests Highlight Corruption in Examination Process

In a shocking revelation, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested a significant suspect in an elaborate scam compromising the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment examination. The arrest follows intense political pressure for a deeper probe into the fraudulent activities.

Authorities uncovered a criminal syndicate allegedly manipulating the exam process for financial gains, marking a major episode of corruption in the recruitment of SI officers. The examination was initially postponed following mass arrests of candidates at the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, raising numerous red flags.

As opposition parties clamor for a CBI or judicial inquiry, the legitimacy of the recruitment process remains heavily scrutinized, with high-ranking officials and a consortium of entities like the Odisha Police Recruitment Board and various subcontractors under the microscope.

(With inputs from agencies.)