Tensions Rise in Ladakh Amid Calls for Judicial Probe and Sixth Schedule Status
Tensions in Ladakh intensify as Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta reviews security measures and considers easing restrictions. Amid protests calling for statehood and Sixth Schedule constitutional safeguards, the situation remains volatile with demands for a judicial probe. The BJP faces criticism for perceived inaction, while the administration aims for stability.
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta addressed the security situation in Ladakh, exploring measures to cautiously ease restrictions while maintaining public safety. Recent violence, calling for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards, has spurred unrest in the region.
The administration has faced protests, led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and Leh Apex Body, demanding a judicial probe and release of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Schools in Leh partially reopened, but prohibitory orders remain in force.
The BJP defends its record, highlighting development initiatives and Union Territory status. However, amidst criticisms of political duplicity, citizens insist on safeguarding Ladakh's cultural and ecological heritage under the Sixth Schedule.
