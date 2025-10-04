Tensions Rise in Ladakh Amid Calls for Judicial Probe and Sixth Schedule Status

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta addressed the security situation in Ladakh, exploring measures to cautiously ease restrictions while maintaining public safety. Recent violence, calling for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards, has spurred unrest in the region.

The administration has faced protests, led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and Leh Apex Body, demanding a judicial probe and release of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Schools in Leh partially reopened, but prohibitory orders remain in force.

The BJP defends its record, highlighting development initiatives and Union Territory status. However, amidst criticisms of political duplicity, citizens insist on safeguarding Ladakh's cultural and ecological heritage under the Sixth Schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)