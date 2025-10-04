Left Menu

Altercation Turns Deadly in Jharkhand: Elderly Woman Killed

In Jharkhand's Pakur district, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing 62-year-old Asari Rani after a minor dispute. The victim was found murdered in Balidih village. Following an investigation, the accused confessed to the crime, triggered by a fit of rage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:14 IST
Altercation Turns Deadly in Jharkhand: Elderly Woman Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand's Pakur district, accused of murdering an elderly woman, according to a police statement released on Saturday.

The 62-year-old victim, Asari Rani, was found dead in Balidih village under the Pakudiya police station on October 2. Authorities, acting swiftly on information received, dispatched a team to the scene, subsequently sending the body for a post-mortem at Sadar Hospital.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the victim's son, Divan Pahadia, provided a statement referencing the suspect, Sambhu Pahadia. A Special Investigation Team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Maheshpur) probed the incident. Sambhu Pahadia was soon arrested after admitting to the crime, which he confessed resulted from a minor altercation with the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
2
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
3
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
4
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025