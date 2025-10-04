Altercation Turns Deadly in Jharkhand: Elderly Woman Killed

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand's Pakur district, accused of murdering an elderly woman, according to a police statement released on Saturday.

The 62-year-old victim, Asari Rani, was found dead in Balidih village under the Pakudiya police station on October 2. Authorities, acting swiftly on information received, dispatched a team to the scene, subsequently sending the body for a post-mortem at Sadar Hospital.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the victim's son, Divan Pahadia, provided a statement referencing the suspect, Sambhu Pahadia. A Special Investigation Team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Maheshpur) probed the incident. Sambhu Pahadia was soon arrested after admitting to the crime, which he confessed resulted from a minor altercation with the victim.

