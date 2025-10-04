Left Menu

KCOCA Invoked in Rahiman Murder Case: A Step Towards Justice

The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) has been applied in the murder case of Abdul Rahiman, who was attacked on May 27. The police arrested 13 suspects, while one remains at large. The accused are linked to serious crimes and social unrest, necessitating a comprehensive investigation.

Updated: 04-10-2025 22:16 IST
  • India

On Saturday, authorities announced the invocation of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) in the ongoing investigation of the murder of Abdul Rahiman, 32. Rahiman was fatally attacked on May 27 in the Erakodi area of Kuryal village, falling under the jurisdiction of Bantwal rural police.

Rahiman and another individual, Kalander Shafi, were viciously assaulted; Rahiman succumbed to his injuries, while Shafi was severely wounded. In the wake of the incident, police apprehended 13 suspects, who have since been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, another suspect, Bharath Raj, also known as Bharath Kumdelu, is on the run, with police efforts underway to secure his arrest.

Charges against the accused were filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including murder and rioting. Officials noted the organized nature of the criminal activities of the suspects, which include involvement in murder, attempted murder, and inciting communal tensions. Consequently, the KCOCA was invoked for a thorough investigation and prosecution.

