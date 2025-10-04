Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Progress Amidst Tensions
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have decreased, with five Palestinians reported dead. Israel has adopted a defensive stance after U.S. intervention pushed for ceasefire discussions. Although progress in negotiations unfolds, uncertainty looms over the implementation and ramifications this will have for Palestinians living in Gaza.
In a recent development, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have 'significantly subsided,' with five Palestinians confirmed dead, according to hospital sources. This comes as Israel, under U.S. pressure, prepares for the initial phase of a plan to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Adopting a defensive posture, Israel will now refrain from offensive actions in Gaza. Despite the pause, Shifa Hospital's Mohamed Abu Selmiyah confirmed Israeli strikes have resulted in deaths, even as bombing activity diminished. The shift follows President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire once Hamas shows signs of accepting parts of his peace proposal.
On the diplomatic frontline, Israeli and Hamas representatives will partake in talks focusing on hostages' release and force withdrawal plans. The proposal has garnered international attention, but with no specified timeline, concerns about its practical implementation persist amid ongoing hostilities.
