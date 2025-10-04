Battle in Mogadishu: Al Shabaab's Brazen Prison Break Attempt
Somali forces engaged in intense combat with al Shabaab militants who attacked a high-security prison in Mogadishu. The assault on Godka Jilaow began with a car bomb disguised as a security vehicle, leading to casualties. The government is working to regain control and eliminate remaining threats.
On Saturday, Somali government forces were engaged in a fierce battle to fend off al Shabaab militants who launched an assault on a high-security underground prison in Mogadishu. According to witnesses and official reports, the skirmish marked a significant conflict in the ongoing insurgency.
Godka Jilaow prison, located near the Villa Somalia presidential palace, houses several al Shabaab fighters amid heightened security. An explosion at the prison's gate sparked an exchange of gunfire, prompting further deployment of forces to neutralize the insurgents. The situation remains tense as operations continue.
Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, the group stated. They elaborated that the operation began with a suicide car bomb, after which infantry fighters stormed the compound. The Somali government confirmed casualties among soldiers and detailed efforts to regain control over the prison in its latest public statement.
