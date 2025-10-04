Ransom Demand in Muzaffarnagar: Farmer's Kidnapping Case Unfolds

In a concerning incident from Muzaffarnagar, UP, a farmer was reportedly abducted from his field but subsequently freed after a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was paid, according to police reports on Saturday.

The abduction took place on Friday, prompting police to establish multiple teams dedicated to tracking down the kidnappers. A complaint was lodged by the farmer's son, leading to formal action against unknown assailants, stated Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal.

Arun Kumar, aged 60, was taken from his farm early Friday, with kidnappers demanding a ransom via his mobile phone, narrated his son, Mayank. Investigations continue as authorities work to identify and apprehend the culprits, though details on the ransom payment remain undisclosed.

