Ransom Demand in Muzaffarnagar: Farmer's Kidnapping Case Unfolds
A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was kidnapped and later released following a ransom payment of Rs 10 lakh. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, forming multiple teams to trace the abductors. The case centers around Arun Kumar, who was abducted from his farm.
In a concerning incident from Muzaffarnagar, UP, a farmer was reportedly abducted from his field but subsequently freed after a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was paid, according to police reports on Saturday.
The abduction took place on Friday, prompting police to establish multiple teams dedicated to tracking down the kidnappers. A complaint was lodged by the farmer's son, leading to formal action against unknown assailants, stated Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal.
Arun Kumar, aged 60, was taken from his farm early Friday, with kidnappers demanding a ransom via his mobile phone, narrated his son, Mayank. Investigations continue as authorities work to identify and apprehend the culprits, though details on the ransom payment remain undisclosed.
