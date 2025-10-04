Alleged Illegal Religious Conversions Lead to Arrests
Six individuals, two of whom are women, were detained for allegedly attempting to convert a family to Christianity in Parshuram Nagar. The incident followed a complaint and led to a police intervention amid tensions raised by local residents. A detailed investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Six individuals, including two women, have been detained in Parshuram Nagar following allegations of attempting to covertly convert a family to Christianity, according to police reports.
The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged against the accused, highlighting that a family member had already been converted, prompting suspicions that their neighbors were also being targeted through unlawful means.
The situation escalated, drawing the attention of local Hindu organizations and prompting police action. Authorities arrived promptly, unlocking a locked house to detain the suspects. The investigation continues as police delve deeper into these serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
