Mumbai Police Crack Down on Chembur Gambling Den
Mumbai police arrested 33 individuals involved in illegal gambling activities at a den in Chembur. Cash and gambling materials were seized. The raid was conducted by the Crime Branch, leading to the detention of participants and organizers. A case has been filed under relevant local and national laws.
Mumbai police have intensified their efforts against illegal activities by busting a gambling den in the eastern suburb of Chembur, resulting in the arrest of 33 individuals. The Crime Branch, acting on a tip-off, conducted a swift raid at the Vasant Vihar Commercial Complex on Friday evening, seizing cash and materials used for gambling.
The operation uncovered 24 active gamblers and seven individuals collecting bets. The accused were utilizing plastic coins for wagering. The swift action by the team, led by senior inspectors Milind Kathe and Laxmikant Salunkhe, ensured the detention of not only participants but also one of the gambling den owners and a cashier.
Authorities confiscated Rs 1.5 lakh in cash alongside gambling instruments rigged for potential bets up to Rs 3.3 crore. A comprehensive case has been registered at the RCF police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, with ongoing investigations to delve deeper into the illegal operation.
