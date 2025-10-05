Massive Rome Protests Erupt Over Gaza Flotilla Interception

In a significant show of support for the Palestinian cause, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched through central Rome on Saturday. This was the fourth consecutive day of protests in Italy, ignited by Israel's interception of an international flotilla bound for Gaza.

The march, which organizers claimed drew over a million participants, included a diverse crowd waving banners and chanting slogans such as 'Free Palestine.' The march was initially peaceful, with students, the elderly, and families joining the cause. 'If we don't all mobilise, then nothing will change,' stated Francesco Galtieri, a 65-year-old musician from Rome.

However, the demonstration took a violent turn when around 200 individuals clashed with police forces near the St. Mary Major basilica. Police resorted to using tear gas and water cannons as violence escalated, leading to several arrests. Protests have erupted in various parts of the world since Israel's blockade of the flotilla, facing criticism from Italy's right-wing government.

