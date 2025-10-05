Left Menu

Massive Rome Protests Erupt Over Gaza Flotilla Interception

Hundreds of thousands marched through Rome, protesting Israel’s interception of a flotilla to Gaza. The protest began peacefully with over one million participants, according to organizers. However, tensions eventually led to clashes with police, resulting in arrests. Protests have erupted across Europe since the flotilla's blockade, with widespread demonstrations in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 02:54 IST
Massive Rome Protests Erupt Over Gaza Flotilla Interception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant show of support for the Palestinian cause, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched through central Rome on Saturday. This was the fourth consecutive day of protests in Italy, ignited by Israel's interception of an international flotilla bound for Gaza.

The march, which organizers claimed drew over a million participants, included a diverse crowd waving banners and chanting slogans such as 'Free Palestine.' The march was initially peaceful, with students, the elderly, and families joining the cause. 'If we don't all mobilise, then nothing will change,' stated Francesco Galtieri, a 65-year-old musician from Rome.

However, the demonstration took a violent turn when around 200 individuals clashed with police forces near the St. Mary Major basilica. Police resorted to using tear gas and water cannons as violence escalated, leading to several arrests. Protests have erupted in various parts of the world since Israel's blockade of the flotilla, facing criticism from Italy's right-wing government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
2
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
3
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
4
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025