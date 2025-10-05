Clashes Erupt in Georgia: Opposition's Decisive Stand

In Georgia, riot police clashed with demonstrators near the presidential palace on Saturday, amidst local elections marked by political tension. Using pepper spray and water cannons, police dispersed protesters but detained five activists, sparking outrage among opposition supporters who accuse the ruling Georgian Dream party of autocratic governance.

The protest unfolds amidst claims of electoral fraud in a parliamentary election previously won by Georgian Dream. Opposition leaders, advocating for a 'peaceful revolution,' denounce the government as pro-Russian, following frayed relations with the West post-Ukraine invasion. Western-aligned Georgian opposition has rallied against what they see as a mockery of democratic practices.

Authorities reported that 21 security personnel and six demonstrators were injured in the Tbilisi protests. Critical voices, like opera singer Paata Burchuladze, rally against the government despite threats of severe legal repercussions. As thousands brandish Georgian and EU flags on capital streets, demands for responsive governance grow louder amid the national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)